Good News Presidenté! – Tropico 6 Launches A Free Open Beta

Tropico 6 Open Beta

I am a pretty huge fan of the Tropico franchise. I have been pretty much since the original game was released. Perhaps it appealed to the lovable dictator inside of me, but the ability to have a Sim City style game but with a heavy Castro’s Cuba inspired feel about it just ticked a lot of boxes for me.

I was, therefore, more than a little disappointed when the latest instalment, Tropico 6, was delayed out of February and into end March. For those of us who did have the game on pre-order, however, we have been able to wet our lips with some (honestly decent) beta releases.

If you don’t have this game on pre-order, however, but are more than a little curious, then I have some good news for you! – Following a promotion launched on the official Steam store, any one can try the beta build for free!