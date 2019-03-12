Google Celebrates As The World Wide Web Turns 30 Years Old!

The World Wide Web Is 30!

For many of you reading this, I daresay that you have grown up in a world where the internet has always been a thing. For some of us older creatures, however, the dawn of the internet was the start of a brave new world!

With the World Wide Web officially 30 years old today, Google is celebrating, but it’s founding father Tim Berners-Lee has a more sober message. In a report via the BBC, he thinks the internet needs to ‘grow up out of its adolescence’.

Open Letter

In an open letter issued, Sir Tim Berners-Lee has identified 3 key areas of concern he has for the future of the internet.

Malicious activity such as hacking and harassment.

Problematic system design such as business models that reward clickbait.

Unintended consequences, such as aggressive or polarised discussions

He has, however, been very clear in his feeling saying: “I’m very concerned about nastiness and misinformation spreading.”

Regulation

He went on to say that it’s essentially time for the internet to ‘grow up’. It has experienced it’s ‘ adolesense ‘ and now it’s time for it to grow up. In addition, he has also backed regulation.

“We need open web champions within government – civil servants and elected officials who will take action when private sector interests threaten the public good and who will stand up to protect the open web,”

In fairness, there is a lot of truth in what he says. While the internet is a significant force of knowledge and good, it is also clearly the tool for a lot of malicious acts.

