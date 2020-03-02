Google Gets Accused of Not Paying to Bring Games to the Stadia

With the launch of the Google Stadia late last year, so far the streaming-based console hasn’t proven to be very successful. While there are various reasons given for this from the community, one of the most consistent is that there simply isn’t enough games offered on it.

In a report via Kotaku, however, it seems that the issue isn’t with developers, but potentially with Google themselves.

Google Stadia Gets Criticised by Developers

In a number of reports from various developers and publishers, they have all claimed that while they would be more than happy to bring their releases to the Stadia, Google is being a bit stingy in paying the money they want.

Now, while these sources have (understandably) chosen to remain anonymous, if this is true, and boils down to Google not being willing to pay to significantly improve the platform. Specifically, in terms of expanding its limited games library. Put simply, if this is true, and this trend continues, things do not bode well for the future!

What Do We Think?

Playing devil’s advocate, it is entirely possible that these developers and publishers want too much money. That is, however, as much benefit as I am willing to give Google.

Given that their Stadia is seemingly failing, they should be throwing money at it! Specifically, to attempt to make this as popular as possible. Hell, I’d buy one if I thought it was worth it. At the time of writing though, with such a limited gaming library (and very little of interest on the horizon), it seems that the Stadia may be doomed to failure!

What do you think? Do you own a Google Stadia? If so, what are your thoughts on the system? Do you wish it had more games? – Let us know in the comments!