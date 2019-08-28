Google Pulls Popular PDF App Due to it Containing Malware

It’s pretty clear that the Google Play Store has some pretty huge problems with malware. We regularly report on various (and often hundreds) of apps getting pulled as they were found to contain something you probably wouldn’t want on your smartphone or tablet.

In a report via Engadget, however, the most recent instance is more than a little concerning. A PDF scanning app, which had obtained over 100 million downloads, has been removed after it was found to contain malware.

Google Play Store Removes App With Malware But Not Before 100m Downloads!

The app in question was CamScanner and was a highly popular means of scanning documents and converting them automatically into a PDF. It has, however, been revealed that the app contains some quite significant malware.

The malware was capable of tracking users activity, providing intrusive adverts, signing users up to paid-for subscription services and even spreading to servers the smartphone or tablet was connected to.

Should I Be Worried?

With the app having received over 100 million downloads, clearly, a lot of people have this on their devices. As such, if you do, I’d recommend you remove it pretty sharpish. Albeit the damage may already have been done. In which case, maybe try a malware scanner or (worst case scenario) a factory reset.

It does, however, again highlight just how poor Google is at maintaining its Play Store. More specifically, in ensuring that the content on there is free from anything nasty! – Be careful out there people!

