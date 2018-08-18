Google Set To Launch Big Chrome Improvement Update

Chrome Update Is On The Way

In terms of internet browsers, Chrome is, by far and away, one of the most popular. Despite Microsoft regularly trying to show Edge down our throats, most of us swapped to Chrome years ago and have never looked back. It’s hard to say why. It just does its job and does it really well.

In a report via The Express though, it might be about to get a whole lot better. An early look into the latest browser update has found that significantly faster webpage loads speeds might be on the horizon.

Chrome Canary

Chrome Canary is essentially an early-access build of Googles latest browser release. With it, select people can give it a go and see how good (or bad) it is. Think of it as being a web-browser guinea pig. With the upcoming update, Google is going to be trying out a “lazy loading” load. With this, a webpage when accessed will only load the essentials, following that it will only download any images or additional content if you move in that general direction.

While this will not really provide much of a bonus to those with a good PC, tablet, phone or internet connection, for those who struggle to search online, this could massively improve the speed in which the browser can access sites.

When Is It Out?

This update is still very much in the development stage. As such, as/when this feature will arrive is unclear. Given that this is part of the ‘development’ version as well, Google may decide to scrap it entirely if it’s not effective or popular. Early testing though appears to show quite a significant increase in page load times and for many that could prove to be highly useful.

What do you think? Which internet browser do you use? – Let us know in the comments!