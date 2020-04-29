Google Stadia Confirms 13 New Games Are On the Way!

Launching late last year, I think it’s pretty fair to say that the Google Stadia hasn’t gotten off to the best of starts. A factor that has (in no small part) been compounded by the fact that, ultimately, while the service seems decent, it’s been struggling to build up a decent library of games.

Following an announcement last week that new games were set to be added to the platform, however, a report via Eurogamer has confirmed that this is indeed true and 13 new titles are on the way with one already available!

Google Stadia Confirms 13 New Games

Starting with some of the biggest news, Google Stadia has confirmed that a new deal with EA will see 5 of their biggest titles brought to the platform. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA, and Madden NFL will all arrive on the streaming system before the end of the year with 2 further yet undisclosed EA games also set to be added.

It has, however, been confirmed that the first of the 13 new games will be PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds which is available to play today!

What Else is Coming?

While no exact release date has been confirmed for some of the announced games, Google has announced (in addition to those above) that the following titles will also be arriving on the Stadia.

Get Packed – 28th April

Rock of Ages 3 – June (TBC)

Zombie Army 4 – 1st May

Octopath Traveller – 28th April

Crayta – Summer (TBC)

Embr – 21st May

Wave Break – TBC

So, things are looking better, albeit the added titles are likely not going to be enough to tempt over many new customers. We suspect that if the Google Stadia is going to be a success, they’re going to have to (overall) do a lot better than this moving forward! Still, it’s a step in the right direction none-the-less!

