Google to Introduce Less RAM Greedy Chrome Update

With the introduction of the new Microsoft Edge earlier this year, it’s remarkable that based on the prior (and rightful) criticism of it, how much the new Chromium-based web browser has improved. How much? Well, let’s just say that it has managed to make converts of many of us here at eTeknix. When compared to its main rival (Google Chrome), Microsoft Edge does seem to (generally) run a lot faster, smoother, and most notably, it eats up a lot less of your system memory.

Yes, we all know Google Chrome is good (there is a reason why it’s, by a massive margin, the most widely used web browser), but we also know it’s an absolute RAM gobbler! – In a report via TechPowerUp, however, following recent memory optimization improvements made to Microsoft Edge, it seems that these are also set to be added to Google Chrome in the very near future!

Google Chrome

As part of the Windows 10 May Update, Microsoft Edge saw memory optimization improvements that reduced RAM requirements by around 15-25%. It’s an ‘upgrade’ that already made a very decent alternative to Chrome even better. With both Edge and Chrome essentially running on the same platform, however, Google has said that they plan to introduce this improved RAM usage to their web browser in an upcoming update.

This will, clearly, be very welcome news to people who are sticking with Chrome, but have more than a few issues when multiple tabs are open at the same time!

What Do We Think?

Having been a very loyal fan of Google Chrome for many years, I must admit that between the two, I think I prefer the new Edge. It just feels a lot snappier to me both in terms of presentation and navigation. While this update will clearly help restore some performance-related parity between the two, don’t be surprised to see Edge’s market share spiking over the next 6 months. Put simply, between the two, I think it’s the better option at the time of writing! – At least Google is going to address of its browsers biggest criticisms here though and that will undoubtedly help at least stave off its competition!

What do you think? Which web browser do you use? – Let us know in the comments!