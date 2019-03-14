Google To Scale Back Tablet And Notebook Production

Google Scaling Back Tablet & Notebooks

Despite Google being a relatively new company in the tech world, that hasn’t stopped them expanding and diversivying into many areas. Often with success! Particularly in those that were dominated by many other well-established companies.

It seems, however, that their attempt to break into the world of tablets and notebooks has hit a snag. In a report via Techpowerup, Google has announced that it is applying some significant ‘scaling back’ to its Pixelbook and Pixel Slate development.

Jobs Lost

In the report, it is indicated that Google has terminated a significant number of jobs within the R&D aspect of their tablet and notebook design. At the time of writing the exact number isn’t clear. The company, however, must clearly believe that this is one area that they may not be able to crack.

In fairness, there is a lot of competition in this market. Has Google finally failed to get a slice of the pie? – Probably!

What Do We Think?

If you were let down the hyperbole road, you could think that Google might be set to effective cut their Pixelbook/Slate loose. What is clear is that despite their operating system being very popular, however, less expensive alternatives (largely Chinese) have been able to pretty much sew up the low to mid-end market in recent years.

If you were, however, considering purchasing a Google notebook or tablet, you might be well advised to hold fire. At least for the moment until it’s clear what the company plans for the future.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!