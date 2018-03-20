GoXTreme Barracuda 4K Action Camera Review

GoXTreme Barracuda

There’s very little we like at eTeknix better than to have the change to check out and review quality gadgets and in recent years, the ability (or wish) to record oneself has become very popular. Particularly for those who participate in action sports or pastimes such as cycling or even bungee jumping. For those looking for something to record their antics on video, you might, therefore, want to check out our review below for the GoXtreme Barracuda 4k Action Camera.

Offering 4K video recording capability and up to 10 meters of water resistance, this could just be the product for you.

Features

The GoXtreme Barracuda comes packed full of accessories to help you use and operate the camera. These should be good in practically every situation you could want. The key features of the product include a 2″ touchscreen operation, 4K recording capability as well as a plethora of recording or camera options.

Packaging

The packaging is nice and clear and immediately puts the camera itself on display. It is always a good sign for products of this type where the camera, and it’s size, is clearly visible. The packaging is nice and clear to read and lists all of the included accessories. In addition, it also lists all of the products key features.

What’s in the Box

In addition to the key features, the product comes with a significant number of attachments to the camera.These include several attachments and straps, clip-on fixtures as well as double-sided tape connections. They really have thought of practically every situation here.