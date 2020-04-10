Grab Free Horror and Mystery Games on the Epic Games Store!

Presuming that you’re currently stuck at home (self-isolating like a good member of society) then you’re probably desperate for some entertainment and, if it’s free, all the better!

Well, in the latest Epic Games giveaway, you have two free PC titles you can grab to own and keep forever. Better still, I know for a fact that at least one of them is excellent!

Epic Games Store

As part of their latest free gaming promotion, the Epic Store is offering you a little horror as well as some good old fashioned detective work! While I must admit that I’ve never played ‘Close to the Sun’ it looks like a solid bit of fun that should at least get you through a few hours.

In terms of ‘Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments’, however, this game gets a big two thumbs up from me! As part of the (highly-excellent) Frogwares franchise, it borrows from both the more traditional and modern Sherlock Holmes elements while, as something of a more than interesting feature, giving the user the option to draw their own conclusions based on the evidence presented. Admittedly, it’s hard to get the wrong answer, but it’s still a fun mechanic!

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

All you need to claim your games forever is an Epic Games Store account. You can, with that, claim your games either via the website (which you can check out here) or alternatively, a quick check of the app-based store should very quickly point you in the right direction!

Remember, they’re free and, as above, I know for a fact that one of them is very decent. With Just Cause 4 coming for free soon as well, the Epic Games Store is certainly helping us through these difficult times!

What do you think? Are you going to grab your free games? – Let us know in the comments!