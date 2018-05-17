Green Man Gaming Offer Big 8th Birthday Discounts

Green Man Gaming Celebrate 8th Birthday With Big Sales

If you’re a PC gamer, then it is likely you have heard of Green Man Gaming. If not, the website, in a nutshell, sells PC game codes at a price hopefully less than direct from the main suppliers. Compared to other similar websites which have perhaps overtaken them in terms of popularity, Green Man Gaming is one of the oldest out there.

With them celebrating their 8th birthday, they have decided to put on a big gaming sale. In the sale, games are available from a lot of major developers and in truth, the discounts on offer are exceptionally tempting.

What games are on sale?

The list is too big for me to put it here, but in brief Ubisoft, Bethesda, Square Enix, 2K and Konami all have a massive number of some of their most popular games on offer. Better still, there are additional discounts available making the listed price even cheaper!

A quick glance will find games such as GTA 5, MGS5, Assassins Creed (various) and Wolfenstein 2 all available and in most cases for less than £15. In addition to these games, Green Man Gaming is also offering some nice discounts on about 30 other titles from other developers.

What did I buy?

I struggle to resist a gaming sale and I must admit, I made a couple purchases. I got MGS Reveangence for less than £4.50 and in addition also got For Honor for around £10. That’s 2 pretty decent games both on the PC for less than £15.

It’s unclear how long the promotion is running for, but I strongly suggest you check out the sale. You can visit the website at the link here.

What do you think? Impressed with the deals? Did you buy anything? If so, what did you get? – Let us know in the comments!