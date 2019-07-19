Green Man Gaming Launch Their Summer Sale

At this point, you might have thought you’d survived the Summer sales as both Epic Games and Steam have already held their events. It seems, however, that Green Man Gaming is the next to attempt to crowbar open your wallet with some gaming goodness.

Yes, it’s time to brace yourself again as yet another PC gaming Summer sale has landed. So, what are the best deals in the sale? Well, let’s have a look at some of our picks!

Green Man Gaming Summer Sale!

There are, of course, hundreds of games currently on sale. We have, however, picked out those we consider to be some of the best deals on the best games!

Monster Hunter World – £22.50

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition – £15.00

Megaman The Legacy Collection – £4.80

Resident Evil 2 (Remake) – £26.72

Devil May Cry 5 – £26.72

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – £18.00

Soul Calibur VI Deluxe Edition – £30.00

Darksiders 3 Deluxe Edition – £18.36

Wolfenstein Youngblood (Pre-order) – £21.24

What Do We Think?

While Green Man Gaming may not have the best-known Summer sale event, they certainly have some bargains here. For me, if you haven’t played Dark Souls 3 yet, then this deluxe version is a bargain for just £15.

Then again, Monster Hunter World at £22.50 offers some amazing levels of content for a low price. There are, quite frankly, a lot of great gaming bargains to be had here!

For more information on the sale, you can visit their official website via the link here!

What do you think? What do you think is the best deal in the sale? – Let us know in the comments!