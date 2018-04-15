GT Omega Gaming Pro Office Chair Review

GT Omega

With many of us now looking towards taking gaming or general office work to the next level, one of the most logical progression purchases is a nice chair. The folding chair can, after all, only take you so far. With so many available in such a wide range of budget though, you might be wondering where best to start.

There are so many factors to consider in a chair. The looks, the functionality, the adjustable options, how it will be suited to your intended location. Oh, and of course how comfortable it is to use.

Therefore, we take a look at the GT Omega Racing Pro Office Chair as an option for your brand new gaming throne.

The specific chair we reviewed is in red with black trim, however, you can peruse their full range on their official website.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

Tilt Locking Mechanism

85-190 degree reclining adjustment.

Height-Adjustable mechanism.

4D adjustable armrests.

Aluminium 5 point star base.

Easy to move caster wheels.

Orthopedically and ergonomically designed.

Composite fabric material.

Headrest pillow and lumbar support cushion included.

Load capacity of up to 120kg.

Dimensions

What GT Omega Racing have to say

“Offering the utmost in luxurious comfort, style and above all else, superior build quality. Our office chairs are an excellent choice for anyone. The Pro Racing Office Chair encompasses a unique body hugging style which offers fantastic back support straight out of the box. Pair that with the included headrest and lumbar support cushions and you have a chair which provides maximum support. With the included height-adjustable mechanism, side recliners and 4D arm rests our chair offers even more customisation to ensure you get the perfect seating position and if you are feeling the need for it, sleeping position! The 5 point aluminium star-base also comes with high quality ball bearing caster wheels which provide a sturdy foundation to the chair. Our office chairs are perfect for your home office, corporate board room and games room.” – GT Omega

What’s in the Box?

As you can imagine the boxing for a gaming chair is quite substantial, but once open you will find that it’s actually none too daunting. Overall there are only around 12 parts to put together and they are all packaged in a very neat order. All tools to assemble the chair are included within the box, but it really is only 2 Allen keys so, once again, you have very little to fear from this assembly.

The instruction manual is only 2 sides of an A5 piece of paper which gives you an indication that this isn’t going to be too tricky to put together. This could, however, potentially put some off by thinking it may lack details. In truth, it has a nice simple step by step measure, but even if you decided to ignore it completely, the sensible nature of the design means that it’s hard to go wrong.