GTA: SA Fan Remake in Unreal Engine 4 Looks Amazing!

Over the years, we’ve certainly seen more than a few fan-based projects looking to recreate games using the Unreal Engine 4. Most notably among those is the, currently under-construction, Zelda: Oracina of Time remake that you can learn more about here! Following the release of videos from a Grand Theft Auto San Andreas fan remake, however, this undoubtedly is one of the most visually impressive we’ve seen to date!

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas – Unreal Engine 4 Remake

The videos showcasing their work has been created by “ArcadiaSquad”, a small team of three developers from Argentina who have, so far, managed to completely replicate the San Andreas map within Unreal Engine 4. Specifically designing it primarily for the creation of ‘machinimas’ (film type projects utilizing game engines and/or assets) it is, without a doubt, one of the most impressive pieces of fan-based work we have seen for quite some time!

The Bad News…

Despite the incredible amount of work that has gone into this, at the time of writing, ‘ArcadiaSquad’ does not have this available to publicly download or try out. In addition, with ‘machinimas’ being the main focus of the design, this doesn’t contain any missions and, for all intents and purposes, is absolutely nothing close to a fully working game.

That being said, however, it’s still very impressive and if you want to check more of their work out, you can visit their YouTube channel via the link here! – In addition, they also have a Patreon which they are using to help further fund work on this and, presumably, other amazing projects they have in the pipeline. So, if you want to throw them a little money for their efforts, you can check that out via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!