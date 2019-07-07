GTA V Download Via Dial-Up – How Long Do You Think it Takes?

GTA V Downloaded Via Dial-Up

Thankfully the days of dial-up internet are mostly now just a bad memory. Well, at least for those of us who are old enough to remember those very janky early days of the internet. With hideously slow speeds (and unreliable connections), it is something that clearly needed to evolve as games now regularly require well in excess of 80GB of data downloaded to be played.

In a video released by YouTuber ‘John Glasscock‘, however, he conducted an experiment to see exactly how long it would take to download GTA V using legitimate dial-up speeds. The short answer is… an incredibly long amount of time!

Well… I’ve got nothing better to do for the next 6 weeks…

In the video above, you can see the painstaking process as the 25.195GB of data required to play the game is downloaded at an excruciatingly slow 54kbps.

So, how long did it take? Well, at the end of the video you see the download concludes just shy of 1,100 hours. With a quick bit of maths, that basically means that this download took 45 days of constant downloading to complete!

Don’t Pick Up The Phone!

If this was legitimately done on a dial up line, I’m mildly amused at the fact that a phone line must’ve been completely tied up for over 6 weeks. My old man used to go nuts at how he couldn’t make calls while I was online back in the day. An experiment like this would’ve triggered world war 3!

Broadband stopped a lot of arguments in our family household!

I do, however, suspect that he probably used some deliberate throttling to simulate the speeds. Even so, this is a testament to will and good old fashioned ‘I did it because I could’ philosophy.

Personally though, I’m just surprised it finished before GTA 6 was released.

What do you think? Did you ever have a dial-up connection? What horror stories do you have about it? – Let us know in the comments!