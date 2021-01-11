At 7 Years Old GTA V Was Still One of 2020’s Best Selling Games

I think many would agree that, by and large, 2020 was a pretty crummy year. On one of the few positives, however, with us all being encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, it did give us all the time to catch up on some gaming. – Following the release of new annual physical gaming sale statistics, however, one of the most surprising inclusions on the list is that despite the fact that it is, as a whole, over 7 years old now, GTA V still managed to be the third best selling game of the year!

GTA V Remains Top Seller Despite its Age

It should be noted that while the chart only reflects physical sales, the data presented by the Entertainment Retail Association has been very positive about growth in that particular sector. – So, which were the best-selling games of 2020? – Well, you can check out the top 10 below:

FIFA 21 – 2,182,694 Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – 1,420,353 Grand Theft Auto V – 1,127,222 FIFA 20 – 903,810 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare – 897,350 Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 810,462 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 665,815 The Last Of Us Part II – 539,247 NBA 2K20 – 481,507 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – 436,957

What Do We Think?

Aside from GTA V, the rest of the list is pretty much exactly as you might have expected, but on the whole, it is certainly very encouraging for retailers as a whole that despite such a crummy year, physical gaming sales were still more than a little positive. More so though for Rockstar Games who are still clearly making a small fortune from GTA V. Even if the game is now over 7 years old!

You can, incidentally, check out all of the ERA’s sales statistics via the link here!

