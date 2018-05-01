Hacker Jailed For 7 Years For Breaking Into Prison Security

Hacker Jailed for 7 Years for Trying to Reduce A Friends Sentence

We all know that hackers accept certain risks when they decide to engage in illegal activity online. While most ‘hacking’ is the someone mundane types of DDOS attacking, some decide that they might try something a little more exciting. In this instance though, it is perhaps one of the most ironic twists ever seen.

In a report via BeepingComputer, a man in the US has been jailed for over 7 years for hacking into the security system of a prison.

The reason? So he could attempt to adjust his friend’s sentence so that he would be released early. You have to admire the commitment of this person friend. It is, however, the most insanely bizarre things I have heard recently.

Does it remind you of anything?

I couldn’t read this story without thinking of the scene from WarGames where the ‘hacker‘ logs into his school’s system and changes his grades. I wonder if this man, Konrads Voits, ever saw that movie?

In addition to the 7 years and 3-month prison sentence, the man has also been fined around $235,000. It is believed that he attempted to break the county prisons security in a period running from January to March 2017. To do this he attempted to use a phishing technique of setting up a near identical website in the hope to get workers at the prison to reveal their password and login information. Whether he was successful at the time or not is unclear, he did, however, clearly get caught in the act. The county reports that his attempted were detected immediately.

The cherry on the cake for this would be if Konrads Voits ends up in the same prison as his friend. There would be some poetic justice in that. Alas, the source does not say. If nothing else though, this made me smile today.

What do you think? Do you love the irony of this? In addition, do you have this level of ‘friendship’ with anyone? – Let us know in the comments!