Hacker Sentenced To Over Two Years in Jail for DDoS Attacks

Hacker Given 27 Months In Prison

Now, I don’t profess to be an expert on the prison system, but I imagine that as you enter your cell and your big burly cellmate asks you gruffly ‘what are you in for?’ responding with ‘hacking servers’ isn’t going to win you much credibility. It might make you his friend though. Albeit, probably not in the way you might have hoped.

One person who will have the pleasure of finding out for himself, however, is Austin Thompson who in a report via PCGamesN has just been given a 27-month custodial sentence for numerous hacking attempts.

Attacks!

As a member of the DerpTrolling group, Austin Thompson was found guilty of a number of DDoS attacks on many well-known gaming servers and platforms.

These included;

Sony Entertainment

Battle.net

League of Legends

Dota 2



In a press release, the court in California has said that the attacks: “were directed mainly at online gaming companies and servers, including then San Diego-based Sony Online Entertainment.“ –If, incidentally, you don’t know what a DDoS attack is, then you can check out the video below!

What Do We Think?

This isn’t the first instance of a hacker being sentenced to jail for their offences. We doubt it will be the last either. Courts all around the world seem to be treating this offence far more seriously which is probably correct given how much disruption it can cause to its users as well as financial loss to the companies involved.

So, if you are a hacker, maybe it’s time to take stock. You never know who might be watching you or who your cell mate might be!

What do you think? Is this a fair sentence? Should hacking get a custodial term at all? – Let us know in the comments!