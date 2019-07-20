Halloween Franchise to Get Two More Films!

The release of the 2018 Halloween reboot was, for me at least, a surprisingly good film. It had all the hallmarks of being (yet another) lazy remake cashing in on a franchise that seemed to be on life-support. Well, at least based on the original sequels which were taking a seemingly heavy direction towards the ‘straight to DVD’ market. It was, however, surprisingly great and if you haven’t seen it yet, you really should!

If you have been avoiding it, however, then perhaps this will change your mind. Following the release of a new trailer, two new sequels have been confirmed for the ‘reboot’ which will, perhaps, finally conclude the Laurie Strode/Jason Vorhees saga.

Halloween

The recent 2018 film (very wisely) decided to ignore everything that came after the original film and was, in every sense, a true sequel to it. Jamie Lee Curtis was back and in terms of what fans wanted, it ticked every box.

The video has, however, confirmed the pleasantly surprising news that the current direction the franchise has gone in will be continued for 2 further films.

Halloween Kills – 2020 release

Halloween Ends – 2021 release

Even Laurie Strode herself has confirmed she will be appearing in both of the films.

“It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.” Well, my friends and fans….I’m just WARMING UP🔥🔪 Happy Halloween 🎃2020/2021 @halloweenmovie #halloweenkills #halloweenends pic.twitter.com/mjkZNdYqiY — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 19, 2019

What Do We Think?

If the film had been terrible, I’d have hated this idea. As above though, it was genuinely really good and a well worthy addition to the franchise as a whole. I will, therefore, be anxiously looking forward to both of these releases with more than a little excitement.

There is, however, one assumption that’s pretty safe to make. Jason clearly, somehow, managed to escape Laurie’s trap and, I daresay, isn’t best pleased about it!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to these sequels? – Let us know in the comments!