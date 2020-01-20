Halo: CE Anniversary PC Flights Coming VERY Soon

Got all you can out of Halo MCC: Reach so far? I haven’t either, I’ll never get bored with Reach. However, there’s a LOT of HALO games out there that still haven’t been released, or at least, re-released for PC. Halo: CE Anniversary is heading to the Master Chief Collection on PC and perhaps sooner than you might think.

343 Industries has revealed that the first flights (their word for beta-test) could be out before the end of this month. Plus, those not on the flight program may even get to play a test in February. Given that, it wouldn’t surprise me if the game was released for PC somewhere in March or April, but that’s just an educated guess.

Here’s what 343 Industries had to say:

“The team is currently working towards having the first Halo: CE PC flight to Rings 1 and 2 by the end of this month with the goal of expanding to Ring 3 in February. “ 343 Industries is looking to flight and gather feedback on a wider range of content prior to its launch this year. As the team noted. “These areas are focused into the following gameplay elements which will include validating dedicated servers, peer-to-peer connections, crossplay between Steam and Windows version, new UI for customization in H:CE, and the next season’s progression for H:CE. Below are the core pieces of content that we are aiming to validate and receive feedback on: Single Player and Cooperative Campaign

Multiplayer

Customization

Progression”

