Halo: MCC PC – All Games Available By End of 2019!

Halo: MCC PC

It seems that Microsoft and the developers at both Splash Damage and 343 Industries are on a winning streak right now. Halo MCC launched on Xbox One with a damp splat. The thing was a bit of a tortured mess of brilliance and poor multiplayer performance. They haven’t given up though, and continue to push updates and content that have taken it from OK to a next-level Halo experience.

What’s Next?

Well, now we know they’re going truly next-gen with the introduction of the Halo Master Chief Collection for PC. Also, the team at Splash Damage are now on board to keep the wheels rolling as the main team no doubt focuses on the Halo Reach re-release. What is most surprising, however, is that they aim to have all the Halo games from MCC available by the end of the year.

Wait, All the Games?

Basically, they seem to want to focus on Halo: Reach first. MCC is basically a hub game for other games in the series. So the other games will be added at a later date. As soon as I heard that, I thought “Micro-transactions and a three year wait for them all” and I was wrong. You buy the game ONCE, you get all the content, and it’s going to come thick and fast.