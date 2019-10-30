Halo: Reach PC Flighting Now Live – Check Your Emails!

Good news Halo fans, as the final Halo: Reach Flight is now live! Flight? It’s basically their word for beta test, but you need to be on the insider program to get in on the action. If you’ve signed up for the beta, today is the day to check your emails to see if you have access. I got on the last one for the Xbox One, and honestly, the game was bloody fantastic and it was great to play the infamously brilliant multiplayer maps once again.

Halo: Reach PC

The new flight is huge this time too, and features two campaign missions, multiple game modes for social and ranked matchmaking, and even firefight are live. Plus, the most unique part, custom online game modes too! Unlike the last flight that rotated the content daily, all of the modes are available for the whole run.

343 Industries

Sorry Xbox gamers, but this flight is purely for the PC release of the game. However, with something on this scale, it’s clear that development has moved along significantly. Short of this test throwing up major issues, it looks like they’re still pushing for a possible Christmas holiday release. Of course, no release date is given, they said it’s done when it’s done. Honestly, I wish more developers would commit to that kind of release schedule.

This flight will be available until November 5th.