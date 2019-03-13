Halo: The Master Chief Collection Heading to PC

Arriving on Steam and the Microsoft Store

Halo fans will be glad to hear that The Master Chief collection is finally heading to PC. Available via either Steam or the Microsoft Store.

The collection originally launched on Xbox One back in 2014. It consists of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4.

The release schedule will roll out in stages with each title releasing one by one over time, expected to begin sometime later this year.

This is apparently so that 343 industries can ensure that each release is “right”. Moreover, it will give players the chance to jump in and play right away, rather than waiting for the entire collection to finish development.

Players can expect modern matchmaking services, support for 4K UHD and /HDR, offline LAN, superior PC controls, flexible input customization, and more.

Is Halo: Reach Included in the Collection

343 Industries confirms that Halo: Reach will be part of the collection as well. Together with the PC collection launch, both will arrive later in 2019.

For Xbox One X users, Microsoft will also bring 60 fps gameplay and 4K UHD/HDR support for Halo: Reach on the console platform.

