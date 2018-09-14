HANNspree Introduces New Line of 144Hz Gaming Monitors

Two Gaming Monitors from HANNspree

Gaming is a big business and continually grows, so naturally even monitor manufacturer will gravitate towards it. Which is why HANNspree is now setting their sights on gamers and enticing them with two new gaming monitors. Both are equipped with fast 144Hz refresh rates and low response times for smoother performance.

The first is the HG244PJB, a 24-inch model with a 1ms response time and is a cost-effective gaming monitor. This hasa a 1920 x 1080 resolution and has a DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports for display connectors.

The second one is the HG324QJB and is much larger at 32-inches. Naturally, this also has a higher resolution of 2048 x 1080 and uses an 1800R curved panel. Beyond just gaming with its 144Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time, the HG324QJB’s colour gamut coverage is 20% wider. So it can also satisfy movie buffs and content designers, as well as gamers. Furthermore, the HG324QJB features Ultra-Low Blue Light filters, which minimizes eye-strain with long periods of use.

The HG324QJB’s bezel design is also much thinner, making it perfect for multi-monitor setups. It has a full-size DisplayPort, a mini-DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports for connectors.

How Much are These HANNspree Gaming Monitors?

The HANNspre 24-inch HG244PJB costs £199 including VAT and is available now. Meanwhile, the 32-inch HG324QJB costs £399 including VAT.