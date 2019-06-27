HBO Announce Game of Thrones ‘Complete’ Box Set For $250

Game of Thrones Complete Box Set

So… Game of Thrones is now officially over. Yes, in terms of at least the original TV series we have our story of Ice and Fire and there’s no more to come. Like it or not, that’s the ending we got!

If you were, however, looking to possibly find ways to waste an entire week, then HBO might have the answer for you. Following the release of the video, a ‘complete’ box set has been confirmed for release that will include every single season and a ‘Hand of the King’ pin.

That’s A Lot Of Money!

It is a lot of money, but then again, this is the entire collection of Game of Thrones all in blu-ray glory. That’s, incidentally, at least 75 hours of TV viewing not including any of the bonuses or extras.

If we could all at least agree that up until season 7, things were pretty good, this is a more than impressive box set. Albeit, one with a more than prohibitive price tag!

Where Can I Get It?

Due for release on December 3rd, this could well prove to be the perfect Christmas present. Winter is coming after all! Albeit, ifon you do currently already own the individual seasons, don’t panic. Season 8 will be released separately as usual on both standard and blu-ray disk.

If you do, however, want to get your order in now, you can check it out on Amazon via the link here! – For $250, however, you might need to think about trading in your dragon. While it’s a fantastic box set, it isn’t cheap!

What do you think? Did you enjoy Game of Thrones Season 8? Would you buy a box set for this kind of money? – Let us know in the comments!