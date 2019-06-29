Hellraiser TV Series May Be in Development

Hellraiser

I think many would agree that in terms of iconic horror films, Hellraiser has to be up there with the best of them. If not, then certainly Pinhead has to be one of the greatest ‘bad guy’ characters ever created. Sadly, however, the franchise has mostly been suffering in recent years due to low-budget and largely pointless films. You know, the straight-to-DVD variety of trash.

There has been talk that the original film was going to get the Hollywood ‘re-boot’ treatment, but news has seemingly gone quiet on that project. In a report via Slashgear, however, it seems that Hellraiser may get the unlikeliest of returns via the platform of a TV mini-series.

Before You Get Excited!

In terms of the project, there is more than a little news to get excited about. For example, it is said that it will take direct inspiration from the Clive Barker ‘novellas’. In addition, it will also be considered a ‘canonical’ part of the franchise. That being said, however, we are still in the exceptionally early days of development here. So early, in fact, that this may never actually happen.

So, while it might be a nice bit of fan service, the short version is don’t expect to see Doug Bradley reprising the role any time soon! Not, incidentally, that he has for the more recent films. (I can’t blame him.)

What Do We Think?

A Hellraiser TV series could prove to be hugely popular. Horror is, after all, seeing more than a little revival recently on TV with series such as Stranger Things and The Haunting of Hill House.

That being said though, with a franchise that has been treated so poorly in recent years (the word ‘milked’ comes to mind) it may be better to just let this continue in it’s ‘straight to DVD’ trend. Whatever damage being done to the brand at this point is remarkably limited. I must admit though, I do like the idea of the TV series…

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Hellraiser series? Do you like the idea of a TV series? – Let us know in the comments!