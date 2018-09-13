Henry Cavill Hangs Up His Cape As Superman Actor

For over 10 years now, Hollywood has had it’s Superman. Namely, Henry Cavill. The British actor has proven over the years to be very popular in the role, even if the films themselves haven’t been particularly great. You do, of course, have that whole moment surrounding the CGI removal of a moustache.

In a report via Polygon, however, Henry Cavill is officially going to be hanging up his cape as he will no longer be used for the role in future films.

Supergirl!

The decision has come as it was revealed that the next major film from the DC universe would concentrate on Supergirl. As such, by the time that was out at cinemas and a new film would be needed, Henry Cavill would be far too old. Well, he’d be around 40. Let’s face it, no one wants to see Superman with a mid-life crisis.

It’s Not All Bad News!

While it is sad to see him leave the role, it isn’t all bad news. For example, we were able to confirm only last week that Henry Cavill would be taking on the role of Geralt in the upcoming Netflix Witcher adaptation. Given that Geralt is anything between 50-100 years old, age clearly isn’t going to be a problem here.

So, we thank you, Henry Cavill, for your fine service as the worlds greatest superhero. We are, however, all dying to see you in the Witcher!

What do you think? How did you rate his performance as Superman? Do you think he deserved better films? – Let us know in the comments!