HEY YOU GUYS!!! – There’s a Free Goonies Fan Game!

Growing up in the 80s, I must admit that I have a lot of fond memories surrounding The Goonies. Even 35-years on from its original cinematic release, it’s a film that still holds up remarkably well and by me even just mentioning it here, you’re probably already wondering if it’s available to watch on Netflix. I’ll save you the trouble of looking, it is, but only in Canada, Brazil, and the Netherlands. No, I have no idea why it’s just those countries either!

While this initial revelation might make me sound like a party pooper, however, there is some fantastic news for fans of this franchise! Yes, we were not baiting with the title. A fan game based on The Goonies has been released and, better still, it’s available to download and play right now, for free!!!

The Goonies Fan Game

Created by “Spadoni-Production” the game is an amazingly faithful recreation of the film, but it has instead been adapted into a classic point and click adventure game!

Having played it myself, it’s surprisingly detailed and as a casual run-through, it’ll likely take you 5-10 hours to complete (depending on how well you remember the film – a recent watch will help you massively!). For example, while you find the picture frame hiding One-Eyed Willy’s treasure map, you have to remember to give it to Chunk for him to smash.

Oh, and yes, he does do the truffle shuffle!

The only thing it’s missing for me is a crude 8-bit rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘The Goonies ‘r’ Good Enough’, but I’m willing to let that slide due to the already iffy legal IP ground this game was on. If you want to see it in action though, you can check out a partial playthrough below courtesy of the “Ana Moon” YouTube channel.

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

As above, this is out now and available to download for free! As such, as long as you own a PC (even a potato of a system) you shouldn’t have any problems trying this amazing fan game out.

To grab your copy (or to learn more about it) you can check out the official website via the link here! – Before we close out though, let’s just take a second to give its creator, “Daniele Spadoni“, two huge thumbs up from us here at eTeknix! As a fan game, this is amazingly detailed and clearly a heartfelt recreation of one of the most beloved films ever made!

Just remember, Goonies never say die!

What do you think? Are you going to try this out? – Let us know in the comments!