Hideo Kojima – ‘Death Stranding Was a Success!’

It’s been just over 6 months now since Death Stranding was released for the PS4 and despite largely positive praise from critics, general gaming consumers were a little more mixed in their responses. As such, there were some concerns that the game may not have sold as well as it needed to. Specifically, so that Kojima Productions would have the money to fund their next gaming project.

Well, in a report via Eurogamer, Hideo Kojima himself has put those rumors to bed by insisting that, as far as he’s concerned, Death Stranding was a success!

Death Stranding

Death Stranding is a bit of a weird game and, having played it myself, I can confirm that you will likely either love it or loathe it. With the lack of any nailed-down sales figures, however, it was always a matter of curiosity as to just how successful it had been. Well, while not giving us any exact numbers, Hideo Kojima has said:

“We’ve absolutely crossed the line we needed to cross to be in the black, including recovering development costs, so I’d call it a successful result”

Admittedly, this isn’t exactly a glowing representation of this being a runaway success. I mean, simply getting ‘back in the black’ is never the aim of any developer with their game! With the PC release literally just around the corner, however, Kojima Production has at least made enough from the sales to push forward their next game.

What’s Next for Hideo Kojima?

Based upon the (very substantial amount of) rumors, it is believed that for their next project, Hideo Kojima wants to make a horror game that will be music to the ears of fans of Silent Hill. While the new game will, of course, not be from that franchise, it will be interesting to see what Hideo Kojima can make of what will undoubtedly be another collaboration with Norman Reedus. As for the specifics, well, Hideo Kojima isn’t quite ready to tell us much about it yet.

“It’s still in the early planning stages so I can’t say much, but on the down-low I’m actively working on it.”

The positive news is, of course, with Death Stranding at least covering costs (with more income due from the PC release) it seems that we’re still well on track to plenty more from Kojima Productions in the years to come! What will it be though? – Well, Hideo will undoubtedly let us know sooner or later. For the moment though, we’re left to wonder!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!