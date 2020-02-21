Hideo Kojima Releases Death Stranding/1917 Trailer?!

If you’ve been a fan of Hideo Kojima for many years, then you’ll know he’s no stranger to the obscure. The man is a master craftsman of misdirection and mystery. So, when he releases a trailer on Twitter this week, it raised far more questions than it answered.

In the video, you can see it’s all shot in his latest game, Death Stranding. However, instead of the usual walking and weirdness, we’ve gun-running and action, and a theme and some of the shots are clearly taken from the 1917 trailer. Even the text overlay in the video is copying that of the 1917 trailer. So, what the hell is going on?

1917 Vs 2020

It’s obvious he’s teasing something, but what? I’d guess an in-game event or some kind of DLC. So far, the movies director or the publisher for the game have said nothing and there’s no confirmed link with 1917 either. However, I’ve said before, he’s a master of misdirection.

Check out the Trailer Below!

Bonus points, check out the trailer for 1917. See the similarities?

We’ll keep an eye on this one, and hopefully discover what it is. Could it be a DLC, could it be an event, or could it be something else entirely? We’re sure we’ll find out soon enough.

What do you think it could be? Or do you think Kojima is just trolling us? It wouldn’t be the first time.