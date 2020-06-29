Hideo Kojima Teases A Possible Death Stranding Sequel

When Death Stranding released for the PS4 last year, while it did pretty well in terms of sales, the reaction among both critics and gamers was rather mixed. While it wasn’t a bad game, it was a bit weird, and, as far as I’m aware, there are very few people currently screaming out for the sequel to be made and/or announced.

Following a Twitter post from Hideo Kojima, however, he has dropped something of a very minor hint that he might be working on a sequel to the game!

Here's my way of designing new title w/Yoji. 1st we discuss the setting for each character, the background, the world, the color, the characteristics, the roles, the images, ideas and keyword going back&forth via E-mail. WFH & 20 mins direct discussion. Mostly texting via iPhone. pic.twitter.com/XCYpFwsQ6U — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 26, 2020

Death Stranding 2?

Posting the above image with “Yoji”, while it is somewhat tenuous that this is confirmation of a Death Stranding 2, it does seem rather curious as to why he would decide to have it sat on his desk at the time. I mean, what’s next? Is he going to post something tomorrow with that Norman Reedus head model he’s been carrying around with him like it’s some form of identification?

It just seems strange why he would include that. Let alone, have it around while ‘working on a game’. Unless, of course, it’s acting as a reminder that sometimes ‘weird’ isn’t always good!

What Do We Think?

With the PC port set to arrive on July 19th, Death Stranding is going to certainly see something of a revival in popularity. I know, for example, that I’m going to be trying it out. Is this just an innocent post though or is it indicative of something of a teaser from Hideo Kojima?

Well, if it is the latter, don’t expect to hear any confirmation about it until at least next year!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!