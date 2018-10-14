Hitman 2’s 1v1 ‘Ghost Mode’ Detailed in New Trailer

A More Intimate Multiplayer Match

While every other game company is rushing to launch their own take on the battle royale genre, IO Interactive is taking the opposite route in Hitman 2. The stealth action game is introducing a new gameplay feature called ‘Ghost Mode’, wherein players face off 1-on-1 online.

What is Hitman 2’s Ghost Mode?

The objective in Ghost Mode is to kill targets faster than your opponent. The cleanliness of the kill is important as well. You’ll race to eliminate the same target to earn a point and then you’ll both move on to the next target. The first to earn five points will win.

Although both players will be playing on the same map, each player will be on a separate plane of reality at the same time. You cannot interact with your opponent, however you will be able to see a Ghost version of them to see how well they are doing. Both players have the same target to hunt, but the status of one player’s reality is only affected by that player’s actions.

A countdown timer appears once your opponent finishes a target kill before you, putting on the pressure. If you make a mistake and kill the wrong target, your score will decrease. So panicking is the last thing that should be on your mind.

It is not all about speed however. Ghost Mode also has some features which will reward smarter gameplay. Each player starts with a limited loadout but there are Ghost Crates available for upgrades, which lets the player choose the item. Ghost Crates are shared between the two realities and once a hitman has opened his, the other player will no longer be able to access it. So players will have to decide whether they go for upgrades and forfeit getting the early lead in kills, or go straight to assassinations.

When is Hitman 2 Coming Out?

Hitman 2 will be coming out soon on November 13, 2018 for Windows PC, Microsoft Xbox One and Sony Playstation 4.

Those who pre-order the standard, silver or gold edition version will be able to get instant access to the Sniper Assassin mode upon launch. This is a cooperative multiplayer mode wherein players are tasked with eliminating targets using a sniper rifle within a set time limit.

Can My PC Run Hitman 2?

The game appears to be using the same game engine as the previous game, so it is not heavy on system requirements.

Minimum Requirements

OS: OS 64-bit Windows 7

OS 64-bit Windows 7 Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940

Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended Requirements