Honor Announces the 8th Gen Intel Powered MagicBook Laptop

Honor MagicBook: Another MacBook Alternative?

Honor is phone manufacturer Huawei‘s more affordable sub-brand. While they also offer lower priced Huawei phone alternatives, they also have laptops. More recently, they have announced the Honor MagicBook, which is the company’s first ultrabook. It has very clean lines and is heavily reminscent of Apple‘s MacBook Air, measuring only 15.8mm thick and is 1.47kg. It uses a 14-inch matte 1920 x 1080 IPS LCD panel with a 800:1 contrast ratio and 250 nits of brightness. This screen offers 45% coverage of the NTSC color space.

What Hardware Options Are Available for the MagicBook?

Users can choose between two variants: an Intel Core i5-8250u version, or one with a more powerful Intel Core i7-8550u processor. Each come with 8GB of RAM for memory with a 256GB SATA SSD for storage. Surprisingly, it actually comes outfitted with a discrete GPU in the form of NVIDIA’s MX150 with 2GB GDDR5.

The cooling system for both the CPU and GPU share a single fan with dual copper heatpipes. It intakes air from the sides and left side back, then exhausts it on the right side back.

Surprisingly, it has a fairly large 57.4Wh battery, able to sustain for 12-hour use. It even has a USB-C port charging, with fast charge option from 0 to 70% in one hour.

In terms of additional connectivity, it has one USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 port. There is also an HDMI for display output as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, the MagicBook has four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also has a finger print reader built-in on the right above one of the speakers.

How Much is the Honor MagicBook?

It is now available in Asia via Vmall and should be available from the usual import stores soon. The i5 model starts at just 4,999 RMB, which is approximately 566.77 GBP. The i7 version costs only a little bit more at 5,699 RMB, which converts to 646.14 GBP.