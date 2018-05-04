For Honor Goes Free To Play This Weekend

It’s been a little over a year now since For Honor was released on PC and consoles and I think it’s pretty safe to say that Ubisoft screwed it up pretty badly. It wasn’t just one thing either, they got several things really wrong. Even some mistakes which other companies had learned the hard way many years ago.

So what problems did it have? Well, firstly it didn’t have dedicated servers. For indie or lower level titles, that’s hardly unusual, but remember this was a AAA title backed by Ubisoft. As such, constant dropouts and connection problems plagued the game. Secondly, the game had one of the worst pay to win functions ever. It’s hard to describe without playing, but put simply the game has finishing moves of sorts for your melee combat. With a little spending though you could buy counters and unblockable moves.

In a report via Eurogamer, For Honor has gone free-to-play. As such you might be wondering why I’m sharing this tale of missed opportunity. Well, the short answer is, most of the problems are now fixed or if not, at least better.

Too little too late?

Fortunately, since then Ubisoft saw the errors of their ways. Servers were provided for games and the in-game transactions were balanced out. It was, however, all mostly too little too late. Which was a shame because For Honor is actually a really decent game.

So why am I telling you all this? Well, the game has gone free to play this weekend and as such, if you were sitting on the fence with this title, you can now try it out for free. The free to play is available for console and PC and if you really like it, the PC version is even currently on sale for around £8. A little sad that a game only just a year old has already found itself in the bargain bin.

I am told that the game does suffer these days from player base issues, if this free-to-play weekend is a success though, this might be well worth you checking out.

What do you think? Are you a fan of For Honor? Have you been wanting to play it, but were worried about the negativity? – Let us know in the comments!