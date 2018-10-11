Hopping Frog-Like Robot Design Revealed

There are many people who firmly believe that when the human race is finally kicked off planet Earth, robots will probably have a hand (or claw?) in it! We have certainly seen the technology come a long way in just the last 10 years, however, if the latest revelation is to be taken at face value, the robots wiping us out might just be hopping and jumping about while doing it.

In fairness, if first-person shooters have taught us anything, it’s much harder to hit a bunny-hopping target!

In a new video released though, the Biomimetic Millisystems Lab at Berkeley (University of California) has shown us a robot. One which can move about by hopping and with incredible balance and poise!

Precise Hopping

In the video, the robot (known as the ‘Salto-1p’) can be seen in action. With the use of various motion sensors, the robot is able to hob with incredible precision. Not only that though, but it’s also able to correctly utilise this movement to climb up object!

While the ‘hopping’ robot isn’t a new design, the University has now been able to make it much more accurate. Specifically, it is now capable of not only moving but predictively deciding on the path it will take to get from A to B.

So, rather than being shot to death by robots, the chances are slightly greater we’ll be ‘hopped’ out of existence!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design of the robot? – Let us know in the comments!