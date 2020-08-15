Horizon Zero Dawn Gets its First PC Patch!

Following the release of the PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn, while some users have been enjoying the experience without any (or many) technical problems, others have been having more than a few issues with it. On the plus side, however, Gorilla Interactive (the game’s developer) was pretty quick in both acknowledging this and promising to fix the bugs as soon as possible.

Well, following a report via DSOGaming, if you have been waiting for the patch to arrive, then good news! Yes, version 1.01 is here and, judging by the notes, it does seem to address the vast majority of the known complaints!

Horizon Zero Dawn – Patch Notes

Crash/Hang Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the SteamUI didn’t initialize properly on startup.

Functionality Issue Fixes

Fixed an issue where Concentration and other slowdown mechanics wouldn’t work for everyone.

Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving the game. We are still investigating other saved game issues as well.

Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving screenshots in Photo Mode.

Other Fixes

Added improved diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.

Fixed several backend issues.

Fixed a video corruption issue for specific hardware. We’re continuing to look at other hardware configurations as well.

A Good Start!

While seemingly making a good start at ironing out some of the game’s bugs, Gorilla Interactive has confirmed that there are still a handful of problems that still exist, but will be corrected in the very near future. These include:

Some players are experiencing startup crashes. Patch 1.01 fixes a few, but not all, of these crashes.

Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering not working, 4K not displaying correctly, or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

We’re aware of and continue to investigate all issues in this list on Reddit as well.

At this point, however, patch 1.01 does seem to have Horizon Zero Dawn performing much better and, as such, if you have been waiting to play this (having experienced problems) then it seems well worth another try now!

What do you think? Have you had any problems with Horizon Zero Dawn on the PC? If so, have you tried this latest update and did it fix them for you? – Let us know in the comments!