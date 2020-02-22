Hot Wheels Take Remote-Control Tesla Cybertruck Pre-Orders

Late last year, car manufacturer Tesla revealed their brand new upcoming design. Namely, the Cybertruck. Now, admittedly, at the time of the announcement, the design was met with something of a mixed reaction from fans and critics. Largely because it looked so bizarre!

Well, it seems that Hot Wheels is at least something of a fan of it. Following a new product launch on their website, they are now accepting pre-orders for a remote-control scale version of the car!

Hot Wheels Tesla Cybertruck

Following the announcement on their website, Hot Wheels (well, technically Mattel) has confirmed the upcoming launch of 1:10 and 1:64 scale remote control version of the Tesla Cybertruck.

In making the announcement, the company has said:

“Hot Wheels® packs the power and performance of the futuristic Cybertruck into two small-scale, remote-control vehicles: a track-compatible 1:64 scale and a limited-edition hobby grade 1:10 scale. It’s the only way to drive the Cybertruck in 2020!”

Where Can I Grab One?

Well, it seems that since it was announced the Hot Wheel’s Tesla Cybertruck has already seen more than a little interest with the larger $400 already sold out. You can, however, still preorder the smaller 1:64 version for a relatively bargain price of just $20. A damn sight cheaper than what the real thing is going to be sold for!

So, if you want to grab yours, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you planning on getting your remote control Tesla Cybertruck? – Let us know in the comments!