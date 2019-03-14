HP Issue Laptop Recall Over Fire Concerns

HP Issues Laptop Recall

While lithium-ion batteries have provided us with much longer-lasting electronic products, there are more than a few inherent risks involved with them. Overlooking the questionable mining processes required to create them, when they catch on fire the results are (almost literally) explosive.

Perhaps most concerning of all, the battery doesn’t have to be obviously damaged to ignite. A very benign fault can often turn into a total disaster!

As such, owners of HP laptops might want to pay attention as in a report via CNET, an official recall has been launched over fears that a number of batteries may be faulty.

Which Laptops?

In an official statement, HP has said:

Batteries affected by this program may have been shipped with specific HP Probook 64x (G2 and G3), HP ProBook 65x (G2 and G3), HP ProBook 4xx G4 (430, 440, 450, 455, and 470), HP x360 310 G2, HP ENVY M6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11 notebook computers and HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) mobile workstations sold worldwide from December 2015 through April 2018. They were also sold as accessories or provided as replacements from December 2015 through December 2018 for the above products, as well as additional products through HP or an authorized HP Service Provider, including certain HP Mobile Thin Client products.

I Own One Of Those – What Should I Do?

Having checked the above list, if you do own one of those models, then a battery replacement is urgently recommended. To apply for this, please visit the official recall website via the link here!

From there, after entering a few details, you should be able to organise your replacement.

What do you think? Do you own a HP laptop? In addition, have you checked to see if it’s on the list? – Let us know in the comments!