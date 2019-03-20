HP Reverb Virtual Reality Headset: Pro Edition Unveiled

Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) Based Headset

HP is announcing their new HP Reverb VR headset, compatible with Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) and Steam VR. Although this is not entirely for gaming as this is a “Professional Edition” headset targeting commercial VR applications.

The Commercial VR segment is expected to grow to $34 billion by 2022. So it is completely understandable for HP to make this move now in anticipation.

HP designed the new Reverb to be light at only 1.1 pounds. It also boasts a staggering 2160 x 2160 pixels-per-eye resolution. Which is far superior to the HTC Vive Pro and Samsung Odyssey’s 2160 x 1440 pixels-per-eye.

For convenience, it has removable, built-in headphones which connect via 3.5mm jack. There is also a Bluetooth chip built-in for pairing the bundled controllers. For additional comfort, it also readily adjusts and has dual microphones for smart assistant use. Users will also be glad to hear that there is some ventilation along the front. So heat is minimized and sweating is reduced.

How Much is the HP Reverb VR Headset?

The HP Reverb VR headset is going to start shipping in April next month. Expected cost is $599 for the consumer, while the enterprise version is $649.