HP Rolls out the Omen X 25 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Available with G-Sync and FreeSync Variants

HP is rolling out the 2019 update to their Omen 25 gaming monitor they are calling the HP Omen X 25. This time, it almost doubles the refresh rate from 144Hz to 240Hz, making it ideal for hardcore e-Sports gamers. It also features NVIDIA‘s G-sync technology but there will also be an AMD FreeSync variant available.

In fact, it is still the official gaming monitor of Blizzard‘s Overwatch League and has their seal of approval. If its good enough for pro-players, it should be more than good enough for gamers at home

Like last year’s model, the panel has a 1920 x 1080 resolution and has a micro-edge bezel that is only 1mm thin. So you see more of the screen in front. It also has an improved height adjustable stand with 100mm travel. Furthermore, HP added ambient lighting at the back of the display.

Connectivity options include one DisplayPort 1.2, one HDMI 1.4, and two USB 3.0 for the G-Sync version. Meanwhile, the Omen X 25f variant with AMD FreeSync has two HDMI 2.0 ports in place of a single HDMI 1.4.

How Much is the HP Omen X 25 Gaming Monitor?

The Omen X 25 will be available starting September with an MSRP of $550 USD. Meanwhile, the Omen X 25f FreeSync version actually costs less at $450 and will be available earlier in June.

Europeans will also be able to get the G-Sync version early next month for €630.