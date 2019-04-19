HP Shows Off First 15-inch Chromebook for only $449

/ 4 hours ago
HP Shows Off First 15-inch Chromebook for only $449

Larger, Sleek and Affordable

HP has unveiled their first 15-inch Chromebook laptop and it is surprisingly feature packed. Although the good news is that HP is keeping the price low, with this version starting at just $449 USD. Which allows them to compete with ASUS, Lenovo and Acer, who have previously launched their 15-inch Chromebooks already. Of all three, only Acer has a similar unit with a physical numpad like HP’s.

The base model comes with an Intel Pentium Gold 4417U CPU and 4GB of DDR4 SDRAM. It uses 64GB of eMMC storage and has a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen.

HP Shows Off First 15-inch Chromebook for only $449

Furthermore, it has a backlit keyboard, HD webcam, and Bang & Olufsen dual speakers. In terms of connectivity, it has a MicroSD card reader, 2x USB 3.1 (Type C), USB 3.1 (Type A) port.

This new Chromebook is actually a reworked version of their existing Chromebook x2 convertible. Except with less powerful hardware and a non-detachable screen, plus its starting cost is $150 more at $599.

When Will This HP Chromebook Be Available for Purchase?

Even though HP’s website currently states it will arrive soon, it is actually available now according to CNET for $449 in the US. This translates to about £345 in the UK.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!