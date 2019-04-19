HP Shows Off First 15-inch Chromebook for only $449

Larger, Sleek and Affordable

HP has unveiled their first 15-inch Chromebook laptop and it is surprisingly feature packed. Although the good news is that HP is keeping the price low, with this version starting at just $449 USD. Which allows them to compete with ASUS, Lenovo and Acer, who have previously launched their 15-inch Chromebooks already. Of all three, only Acer has a similar unit with a physical numpad like HP’s.

The base model comes with an Intel Pentium Gold 4417U CPU and 4GB of DDR4 SDRAM. It uses 64GB of eMMC storage and has a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen.

Furthermore, it has a backlit keyboard, HD webcam, and Bang & Olufsen dual speakers. In terms of connectivity, it has a MicroSD card reader, 2x USB 3.1 (Type C), USB 3.1 (Type A) port.

This new Chromebook is actually a reworked version of their existing Chromebook x2 convertible. Except with less powerful hardware and a non-detachable screen, plus its starting cost is $150 more at $599.

When Will This HP Chromebook Be Available for Purchase?

Even though HP’s website currently states it will arrive soon, it is actually available now according to CNET for $449 in the US. This translates to about £345 in the UK.