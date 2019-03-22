HP Updates Envy Laptop Line – Adds AMD CPUs and DVD Option

New 2019 Models with Longer Battery Life

HP is revamping their Envy laptop line up with fresh new 2019 models. These bring about several improvements in terms of efficiency and performance. Plus, it expands the options to fit more user requirements.

The new Envy 13 laptop with Intel CPU improves the battery life by as much as 41% over the previous generation model. It can last up to 19 hours and has 8GB of RAM with 256GB storage to start. Meanwhile, the Envy 17 has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The larger Envy 17 also adds an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics option as well as a DVD drive.

As for convertibles, HP also has the Envy x360 series with a 13 and 15-inch version. These will be available with Intel or AMD processors. The AMD version actually has a very good battery life which can last up to 14.5 hours of use.

How Much are These New Envy 2019 Model Laptops?

Most of these will arrive in the EMEA region starting July. The Envy 13 laptop starts at £849, while the larger Envy 17 starts at £999.

Meanwhile, the Intel-based Envy x360 13 and Envy x360 15 will start at

£799 and £999 respectively. With the AMD-powered Envy x360 15 starting at £849.