HTC Confirm Vive Cosmos VR Headset Release Date

In terms of VR headset releases, well those that are within a relatively suitable price point for consumers, it’s currently hard to look past the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. With both of those products being a couple of years old now, however, HTC has been working on their successor. Namely, the Vive Cosmos.

With pre-orders officially opening today, however, in a report via GamesIndustry both the price and release date for the VR headset has now also been confirmed!

HTC Vive Cosmos

The Vive Cosmos has seen a pretty significant redesign from the original model. One that will, at least in terms of ergonomics, make it a more pleasant thing to wear on your head. With an 88% improved resolution quality as well, the visuals are undoubtedly going to be taken to a whole new level.

With it retailing for £699 on its launch, the price is pretty much identical to the original release. This update is just £10 more expensive.

“Cosmos offers an unmatched experience and is also our most versatile headset yet. With, inside-out tracking, options in the future for different faceplates, unlimited content in the box, and the new user interface, we see limitless possibilities for XR customers.”

When Is It Out?

With HTC now accepting pre-orders for the Vive Cosmos, it is set to officially hit shelves on October 3rd. If you are, therefore interested in the headset, want to learn more, or indeed to pre-order, you can check out the official website via the link here!

With it boasting a number of significant improvements, however, will it be enough to tempt more consumers over to the world of VR gaming? Only time will tell!

What do you think? Are you planning on getting a Vive Cosmos? – Let us know in the comments!