HTC Report Massive Drop In Smart Phone Sales

HTC Report Major Drop In Smart Phone Sales

With Apple having such a strong market presence, it’s getting harder and harder for other companies to carve themselves a slice. HTC is certainly a company that is trying their best to do that, but it appears that they are having a really hard time at the moment.

In a report via CNET, HTC has had to report that sales of their smartphones are currently 68% down on the previous year.

Bad News For A Good Company

Overall, we have found that their phones have largely been excellent. Despite that though, over the last 6 months, the warning signs have been appearing that they are struggling more and more to cope in the smartphone market.

Only earlier this week it was reported that a significant layoff of the staff was being made at their main factory. When a company starts getting rid of employees, it’s rarely a good sign.

June 26: @htc says it will return to profitability this year

July 2: @htc says it will cut its Taiwan workforce by 1,500 people (about 22% of total employees) — Samson Ellis (@samsonellis) July 2, 2018

Although HTC produces more than just smartphones, it is by far and away the biggest part of their business. There are, therefore, concerns that if they are struggling in that area, other parts of the company may start to suffer as well. Suddenly, the Oculus Rift looks a more solid investment than the HTC Vive.

Can HTC Recover?

We hope so. As above, we generally tend to find their products to be excellent. At the very least though, it seems that they may need to tighten their belts if the current trend of poor smartphone sales continues. Their future though does look a little bleak at present. Hopefully, they’ll be able to turn it around soon, but they’re going to have to act quick!

What do you think? Is HTC in major financial trouble? What do you think of their products? – Let us know in the comments!