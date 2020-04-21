Huawei Caught Cheating Again With P40 Promo Photos

With Huawei’s P40 Pro smartphone now out for general release, it seems that we might be having a weird case of deja vu and not for good reasons either! Why? Well, not for the first time, Huawei has been caught using photographs taken using a DSLR camera and representing them as having been taken on its new smartphone.

Huawei Caught Cheating with Phone Photos (Again)

In a report via AndroidCentral, Huawei has admitted that a number of photographs taken promoting the camera ability of the P40 Pro were not actually taken on that device. They were, in fact, taken on a Nikon D850. That fact, however, was only revealed after a user did a bit of digging into the details. It should, however, be noted that the Nikon D850 is a professional grade camera which, incidentally, costs the best part of £2,000.

This wouldn’t be so bad, but this isn’t even the first time Huawei has done this. They pulled a similar trick with both their P9 and P30 smartphone devices. Put simply, they have a track history of doing this and you’d think they’d have learned by now that it doesn’t work!

What Do We Think?

In admitting the error, Huawei has spoken with the South China Morning Post who has said:

“Huawei has since apologized on Weibo, saying that the photos were “wrongly marked” due to “an oversight by the editor.” It said the images were intended to encourage people to share their works on Huawei’s online gallery.”

In all honesty, though, the whole matter is rather bizarre. The camera quality on their phones is pretty good. At least comparable to Apple’s. While we can understand the temptation to utilize and represent them as best as possible, this track record of attempting to consistently fake their photographs is, quite frankly, bizarre!

What do you think? Why do they keep attempting to pull this same trick with their smartphone releases? Do you really think it was an accident? – Let us know in the comments!