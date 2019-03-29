Huawei Chairman Says US Govt. Has “A Loser’s Attitude”

Company Gloats Following Reports of $100B in Sales

Huawei has finally crossed over the $100B sales figure for the first time. To celebrate the event, Huawei chairman Guo Ping took the opportunity to speak to reporters about their success.

It also includes some pretty sharp words for the United States government, who according to Ping have a “loser’s attitude”. Adding that “they want to smear Huawei because they can’t compete.”

Huawei is the largest seller of telecom equipment in the world. However, they have been continuously plagued with accusations of spying for the Chinese government. Including installing backdoors on their products.

Guo said that it would never allow the Chinese government to spy via its equipment because that would be “equal to suicide.”

Some countries such as the US and Australia for example, have banned the company from competing for 5G infrastructure contracts. Both citing national security concerns.

What Happens Now?

For now, the US and Huawei are at a deadlock, with both filing lawsuits agiainst each other. The US Department of Justice announced back in January that they are suing for fraud, obstruction of justice, and theft of trade secrets. In a counter move, Huawei filed a lawsuit last month over the federal employee ban on their products.