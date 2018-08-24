Huawei Launches Matebook D 14 Laptop with 8th Gen Intel CPU

New Version Powered by Intel and NVIDIA

Huawei has now released a non-AMD version of their MateBook D 14 notebook launched earlier this year. Instead of an AMD Ryzen CPU with Vega graphics, it now sports Intel Kaby Lake-R CPUs with an NVIDIA MX150 2GB GPU.

The original chassis and design remains the same as the original AMD version, still featuring a 12.7″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″ aluminium enclosure. Still weighing 3.5 pounds and sporting a 14-inch LCD touch screen with slim bezels.

There are two variants to choose from. First is the i5-8250U powered version with a 256GB SSD. The second version uses a more powerful Intel Core i7-8550U with double the storage at 512GB. Both pack 8GB of DDR4 RAM and share similar features otherwise. This includes built-in WiFi, an HDMI port, USB 3.0 ports and a single USB Type-C port. The Huawei notebook also has a 1MP webcam with dual-array microphones, plus Dolby Atmos speakers.

How Much Are These Huawei Matebook D 14 Laptops?

The i5 model starts at only $964 USD, while the i7 model goes for $1,099 USD. These obviously cost a lot more than the AMD counterpart, which starts at just $650 USD. That version uses a Ryzen 5 2500U with a Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU.