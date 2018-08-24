Huawei Launches Matebook D 14 Laptop with 8th Gen Intel CPU

/ 1 min ago

Huawei Launches Matebook D 14 Laptop with 8th Gen Intel CPU

New Version Powered by Intel and NVIDIA

Huawei has now released a non-AMD version of their MateBook D 14 notebook launched earlier this year. Instead of an AMD Ryzen CPU with Vega graphics, it now sports Intel Kaby Lake-R CPUs with an NVIDIA MX150 2GB GPU.

The original chassis and design remains the same as the original AMD version, still featuring a 12.7″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″ aluminium enclosure. Still weighing 3.5 pounds and sporting a 14-inch LCD touch screen with slim bezels.

There are two variants to choose from. First is the i5-8250U powered version with a 256GB SSD. The second version uses a more powerful Intel Core i7-8550U with double the storage at 512GB. Both pack 8GB of DDR4 RAM and share similar features otherwise. This includes built-in WiFi, an HDMI port, USB 3.0 ports and a single USB Type-C port. The Huawei notebook also has a 1MP webcam with dual-array microphones, plus Dolby Atmos speakers.

How Much Are These Huawei Matebook D 14 Laptops?

The i5 model starts at only $964 USD, while the i7 model goes for $1,099 USD. These obviously cost a lot more than the AMD counterpart, which starts at just $650 USD. That version uses a Ryzen 5 2500U with a Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU.

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja