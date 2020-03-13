Huawei P40 Prices May Have Been Leaked!

/ 5 hours ago
Huawei is formally expected to launch their brand new P40 smartphone on March 26th. Exactly what their latest design will represent is still more than a little unclear, with growing support and interest in their products, however, it’s undoubtedly going to have a lot of people’s curiosity.

In a report via TechRadar, however, it seems that someone may have gotten hold of some information early. Specifically, how much they are going to cost and, if correct, we’re looking at a pretty significant price hike!

Huawei P40 Prices Leak

While the leak doesn’t go into too much detail surrounding the technical specifications of the various P40 models, they do indicate what we can expect in terms of prices and the news isn’t good.

  • Huawei P40 (standard) – €799 to €899
  • P40 Pro – €999 to €1,099
  • Premium Edition – €1,199 and €1,299

While there is no news of a P40 ‘Lite’, if these prices are correct then, based on the P30 series, we’re looking at around a 50% price hike.

What Do We Think?

Huawei has won over a lot of customers by (comparatively speaking) making their smartphones a lot less expensive than their competition. While their P40 might be packing some new and impressive technology, however, these prices do look concerningly high.

I was initially somewhat annoyed that I recently just purchased a P30 with these just on the horizon. Seeing how much the P40 models might cost, however, my buyer’s remorse has completely disappeared!

What do you think? Are you interested in the upcoming Huawei P40? What do you think about the prices? – Let us know in the comments!

