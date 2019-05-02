Huawei Set to Release Worlds First 5G 8K TV

When it comes to TV brands you would be forgiven for not including telecommunications company Huawei with the major manufacturers. There is, after all, a good reason for that. Namely, that they have never gotten into the TV making business. At least, not yet!

In a report via The Verge, however, Huawei is reportedly set to kick off their manufacturing with something pretty special indeed. Namely, an 8K TV which will be the worlds first to have 5G wireless capability.

A Good Combination

While this might just sound like a combination of buzz-words, there is a pretty significant logic behind this design. Namely, that a 5G capable TV should (in theory) have the bandwidth capability of being able to support 8K streams.

You already need a pretty robust connection just to handle 4K streaming on a device. Therefore, the next-gen iteration would work well when combined with an 8K display resolution.

Brand Recognition

While Huawei might not (yet) have a name in TVs, they are certainly one of the world biggest brands in terms of smartphones. Particularly in China where they have a huge strangle-hold on the market.

As such, even if it might take them a while to convince the west with their TV designs, they already have a pretty strong platform to launch this from.

In addition, with it expected to release before the end of the year, this will represent a pretty significant advancements against their (soon to be) rival brands such as Apple and Samsung.

