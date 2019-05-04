Humble Bundle Launches ‘May the 4th’ Star Wars Game Sale

Humble Bundle Star Wars Sale

Today marks May the 4th and, as such, you can expect more than a few Star Wars related jokes and sales to be floating around the internet. If the joke is, incidentally, lost on you, then it’s effectively a play on words with ‘may the force’.

Given that it has fallen this year on a weekend, however, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate it than by indulging in some great classic Star Wars gaming and, as luck would have it, charity based gaming website Humble Bundle is happy to oblige!

What’s On Sale?

While there may not be anything particularly new in the list, pretty much every one of the iconic ‘classic’ Star Wars releases is available for you to purchase.

While, admittedly, some are better than others, Star Wars has (thankfully) been one of the few franchises that has mostly (and perhaps surprisingly) been decent in terms of gaming.

Where Can I Check It Out?

As above, one of the unique things about the Humble Bundle website is that a portion of the purchases goes directly towards various charities. As such, you can buy games, but also do your bit for society and the world in general. Isn’t that nice?…

If you do want to check out the sale, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What do you think? What is your favourite Star Wars game? – Let us know in the comments!